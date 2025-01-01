Travel Bites 929: Istanbul, the Great Port on the Bosphorus

Extras
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
Iceland is all about nature and for the best day trip out of Reykjavik, it’s “The Golden Circle.”
The 800-mile Ring Road is a parade of awe-inspiring Icelandic nature.
Just off Iceland’s South Coast, the Westman Islands offer dramatic scenery.
Poland’s historic capital comes with a sacred hill (Wawel).
Some of Poland’s most endearing experiences are edible and drinkable.
Destroyed in World War II and rebuilt since.
Going from Hitler to Stalin in 1945, Krakow had a tough 20th century.
One of Hitler’s most notorious death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau is a powerful Holocaust memorial.
Venice is one of Europe’s best-preserved and most historic cities.
Latest Episodes
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.