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Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 957: Capitoline Hill’s Ancient Treasures

3m 00s

On Rome’s historic Capitoline Hill, imperial statues, propaganda reliefs, intricate mosaics, and intimate artworks bring ancient Rome vividly to life, revealing both the immense power of its emperors and its everyday humanity.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 5:29
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 904: Iceland’s Scenic South Coast
The 800-mile Ring Road is a parade of awe-inspiring Icelandic nature.
Clip: 5:29
Watch 4:53
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 905: Iceland’s Westman
Just off Iceland’s South Coast, the Westman Islands offer dramatic scenery.
Clip: 4:53
Watch 5:43
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 906: Krakow, Poland’s Historic Capital
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
Clip: 5:43
Watch 6:30
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 903: Iceland’s Golden Circle
Iceland is all about nature and for the best day trip out of Reykjavik, it’s “The Golden Circle.”
Clip: 6:30
Watch 4:08
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 915: Florence: A Quick Look
Florence, the epicenter of the Italian Renaissance 500 years ago.
Clip: 4:08
Watch 9:12
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 912: Gdańsk, Poland’s Historic Port City
Gdańsk—Poland’s leading port – shows off its medieval golden age.
Clip: 9:12
Watch 2:49
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 913: Gdańsk: Solidarity and Winning Freedom from the USSR
In 1980, Gdańsk was where the Soviet Bloc finally cracked.
Clip: 2:49
Watch 3:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 914: Venice: A Quick Look
Venice is one of Europe’s best-preserved and most historic cities.
Clip: 3:15
Watch 3:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 907: Poland’s Vodka and Pierogi
Some of Poland’s most endearing experiences are edible and drinkable.
Clip: 3:03
Watch 4:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 908: Krakow’s Wawel Hill, Kazimierz, and Jewish Quarter
Poland’s historic capital comes with a sacred hill (Wawel).
Clip: 4:09
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