Travel Bites 964: Rome’s Back Street Riches and Piazzas

Extras
Venice is one of Europe’s best-preserved and most historic cities.
Florence, the epicenter of the Italian Renaissance 500 years ago.
Gdańsk—Poland’s leading port – shows off its medieval golden age.
In 1980, Gdańsk was where the Soviet Bloc finally cracked.
Wander Naples’ urban jungle, and swoon over the seductive Isle of Capri.
Rome entertains with ancient Roman grandeur, Renaissance splendor, and Baroque razzle-dazzle.
Siena, Assisi, Volterra, San Gimignano…each hill town comes with reminders of a hard-fought history.
The Cinque Terre, five little towns dramatically isolated in the most seductive stretch of Italy.
Istanbul straddles the Bosphorus Strait that separates Europe and Asia.
Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar remains enchanting, perplexing visitors with its maze-like network of lanes.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.