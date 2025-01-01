100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 965: Art in Rome’s Churches

2m 45s

Step into Rome’s often unassuming churches to discover masterpieces in their original settings, from Michelangelo’s powerful Renaissance sculpture to the emotional exuberance and theatrical spectacle of the Baroque and Counter-Reformation.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 6:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 921: Barging: A Barge Cruise in Burgundy
France’s Burgundy, with its inviting canals and iconic vineyards.
Clip: 6:03
Watch 3:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 925: A Turkish Bath in Ottoman Splendor
The splendor of Istanbul’s Ottoman Empire is best experienced in a hammam.
Clip: 3:09
Watch 4:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 924: Istanbul when it was Constantinople
For thousands of years, this place, where East meets West, has been a crossroads of civilizations.
Clip: 4:36
Watch 4:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 926: Islamic Art, Ramadan, and the Blue
Istanbul offers a chance to better understand Islam.
Clip: 4:57
Watch 5:39
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 923: A Leisurely Day on a Burgundian Canal
A crack-of-dawn trip to the bakery before breakfast on our barge.
Clip: 5:39
Watch 3:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 922: Burgundy: Wine, Vineyard, and Chateau
France’s famed Côte d’Or, or “Golden Slopes,” is all about fine wine.
Clip: 3:03
Watch 5:14
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 928: Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace
Here we find the storybook image of the Ottomans—sultans, eunuchs, harems.
Clip: 5:14
Watch 3:50
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 920: Sicily: A Quick Look
Sicily is famed for its ancient Greek architecture, its tasty food, and its bella chaos.
Clip: 3:50
Watch 3:06
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 927: Hagia Sophia, the Great Church of Constantinople
This magnificent church-turned-mosque offers the visitor an opportunity to be inspired.
Clip: 3:06
Watch 2:24
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 931: Whirling Dervishes
Mystic Sufi monks whirl themselves into a meditative trance as they embrace the poet Rumi’s wisdom.
Clip: 2:24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:35
Rick Steves' Europe
London: Yesterday and Today
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Episode: S13 E1311 | 25:35
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
London: A Royal Tour
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Paris of the Parisians
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Burgundy: Gourmet Barge Cruise
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 25:34
Watch 27:10
Rick Steves' Europe
Italy’s Highlights
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 27:10
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 24:56
Rick Steves' Europe
Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 24:56
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38