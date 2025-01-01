Travel Bites 965: Art in Rome’s Churches

Extras
France’s Burgundy, with its inviting canals and iconic vineyards.
The splendor of Istanbul’s Ottoman Empire is best experienced in a hammam.
For thousands of years, this place, where East meets West, has been a crossroads of civilizations.
Istanbul offers a chance to better understand Islam.
A crack-of-dawn trip to the bakery before breakfast on our barge.
France’s famed Côte d’Or, or “Golden Slopes,” is all about fine wine.
Here we find the storybook image of the Ottomans—sultans, eunuchs, harems.
Sicily is famed for its ancient Greek architecture, its tasty food, and its bella chaos.
This magnificent church-turned-mosque offers the visitor an opportunity to be inspired.
Mystic Sufi monks whirl themselves into a meditative trance as they embrace the poet Rumi’s wisdom.
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Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.