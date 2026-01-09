100 WVIA Way
Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Italy Part 1 - Bologna

Season 9 Episode 906 | 27m 45s

Samantha explores Bologna’s Piazza Maggiore, its ancient university, medical school, and vast library. She discovers hidden canals and walks the city’s famed porticos to the San Luca sanctuary. With a chef, she shops the Quadrilatero, tastes mortadella, learns pasta-making, and visits a historic cutlery shop and a twins-run leather boutique.

Aired: 01/08/26 | Expires: 01/08/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Darwin, Australia
Samantha heads to Darwin to explore Aboriginal culture, beaches, and iconic animals.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Williamsburg, Virginia
Sam explores Virginia’s Jamestowne, Williamsburg, Yorktown, museums, and local cuisine.
Episode: S9 E905 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Zurich
Samantha explores Zurich’s history, design, mountain views, local crafts, and unique activities.
Episode: S9 E904 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in California
Samantha travels California’s Route 66, from Mojave towns to Santa Monica Pier.
Episode: S9 E903 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in Arizona
Samantha explores Arizona’s Route 66, from the Petrified Forest to Winslow to Kingman.
Episode: S9 E902 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in New Mexico
Samantha explores Route 66 in New Mexico, from Tucumcari to Santa Fe to Gallup.
Episode: S9 E901 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Art & Artisans
Samantha explores global art traditions, from ancient craft to bold contemporary expression.
Episode: S9 E908 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Italy Part 2 – Modena
Samantha explores Modena’s Pavarotti museum, cheeses, fast cars, balsamic vinegar, and wine.
Episode: S9 E907 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
The Crystal Coast of North Carolina
Samantha explores Shackelford Banks, Beaufort's vibe, oysters on Harkers Island, and a dark sky park
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Traverse City. Michigan
Samantha visits Sleeping Bear Dunes, explores cherry products, sails on Lake Michigan and more.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Mainz, Wiesbaden and Rothenburg, Germany
Samantha visits the largest wine region, a Roman amphitheater and more.
Episode: S8 E807 | 27:45