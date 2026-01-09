100 WVIA Way
Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Route 66 in Arizona

Season 9 Episode 902 | 27m 45s

Samantha’s Route 66 adventure continues through Arizona’s 244 miles of the Mother Road. She marvels at the Petrified Forest, visits the Jackrabbit Trading Post, and stays at Winslow’s historic La Posada. Exploring Walnut Canyon and Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory, she heads to Williams’ quirky Poozeum, meets Route 66 legend Angel Delgadillo in Seligman, and ends in Kingman’s Route 66 Museum.

Aired: 01/08/26 | Expires: 01/08/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Darwin, Australia
Samantha heads to Darwin to explore Aboriginal culture, beaches, and iconic animals.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in New Mexico
Samantha explores Route 66 in New Mexico, from Tucumcari to Santa Fe to Gallup.
Episode: S9 E901 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
The Crystal Coast of North Carolina
Samantha explores Shackelford Banks, Beaufort's vibe, oysters on Harkers Island, and a dark sky park
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Traverse City. Michigan
Samantha visits Sleeping Bear Dunes, explores cherry products, sails on Lake Michigan and more.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Mainz, Wiesbaden and Rothenburg, Germany
Samantha visits the largest wine region, a Roman amphitheater and more.
Episode: S8 E807 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Berlin, Leipzig and Meissen, Germany
Samantha enjoys Bach in Leipzig, tours a porcelain factory in Meissen and explores Berlin's history.
Episode: S8 E804 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Samantha’s 25th Anniversary Special
Celebrating 25 years of travel through public television.
Episode: S8 E803 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Northern Costa Rica
Samantha explores Costa Rica's wildlife, organic farms, cultural heritage and more.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Orleans, Louisiana
Samantha's NOLA trip includes beignets, the WWII Museum, snow blitzes, and jazz at Dew Drop Inn.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
The Black Hills of South Dakota
Samantha explores Custer State Park, visits historic Deadwood, and enjoys the Badlands' beauty.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 – Missouri to Oklahoma
Samantha explores Route 66 sites from St. Louis to Tulsa.
Episode: S8 E809 | 27:45