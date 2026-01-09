Route 66 in Arizona

Samantha’s Route 66 adventure continues through Arizona’s 244 miles of the Mother Road. She marvels at the Petrified Forest, visits the Jackrabbit Trading Post, and stays at Winslow’s historic La Posada. Exploring Walnut Canyon and Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory, she heads to Williams’ quirky Poozeum, meets Route 66 legend Angel Delgadillo in Seligman, and ends in Kingman’s Route 66 Museum.