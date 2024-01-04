100 WVIA Way
Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Darwin, Australia

Season 7 Episode 701 | 27m 45s

In Australia’s Northern Territory, sandy beaches, delicious food, and iconic animals come together for the quintessential Australian experience. Samantha experiences a traditional Aboriginal didgeridoo performance, then goes into the bush to encounter unique Australian creatures and heads back to Darwin for a history lesson on how the telegraph line connected Australia to the rest of the world.

Aired: 01/03/24 | Expires: 01/03/26
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Savannah, Georgia
Samantha visits historic Savannah, GA
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:45
