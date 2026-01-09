Samantha explores Zurich’s 2,000-year-old charm, touring the old town and learning its guild history. She visits the Museum für Gestaltung, relaxes at a riverside bath house, and takes the Felsenegg cable car for mountain views. Sam dines at Hiltl, shops local crafts at Werkstadt Zurich, and finishes with a badminton lesson and live music at Yonex Badminton Halle.