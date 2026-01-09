100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Zurich

Season 9 Episode 904 | 27m 45s

Samantha explores Zurich’s 2,000-year-old charm, touring the old town and learning its guild history. She visits the Museum für Gestaltung, relaxes at a riverside bath house, and takes the Felsenegg cable car for mountain views. Sam dines at Hiltl, shops local crafts at Werkstadt Zurich, and finishes with a badminton lesson and live music at Yonex Badminton Halle.

Aired: 01/08/26 | Expires: 01/08/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Darwin, Australia
Samantha heads to Darwin to explore Aboriginal culture, beaches, and iconic animals.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 9
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 8
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 7
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 6
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 5
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 2
  • Samantha Brown's Place to Love
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in Arizona
Samantha explores Arizona’s Route 66, from the Petrified Forest to Winslow to Kingman.
Episode: S9 E902 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in New Mexico
Samantha explores Route 66 in New Mexico, from Tucumcari to Santa Fe to Gallup.
Episode: S9 E901 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66 in California
Samantha travels California’s Route 66, from Mojave towns to Santa Monica Pier.
Episode: S9 E903 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Williamsburg, Virginia
Sam explores Virginia’s Jamestowne, Williamsburg, Yorktown, museums, and local cuisine.
Episode: S9 E905 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
The Crystal Coast of North Carolina
Samantha explores Shackelford Banks, Beaufort's vibe, oysters on Harkers Island, and a dark sky park
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Traverse City. Michigan
Samantha visits Sleeping Bear Dunes, explores cherry products, sails on Lake Michigan and more.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Mainz, Wiesbaden and Rothenburg, Germany
Samantha visits the largest wine region, a Roman amphitheater and more.
Episode: S8 E807 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Berlin, Leipzig and Meissen, Germany
Samantha enjoys Bach in Leipzig, tours a porcelain factory in Meissen and explores Berlin's history.
Episode: S8 E804 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Samantha’s 25th Anniversary Special
Celebrating 25 years of travel through public television.
Episode: S8 E803 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Northern Costa Rica
Samantha explores Costa Rica's wildlife, organic farms, cultural heritage and more.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45