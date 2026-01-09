Route 66 in California

Samantha’s California Route 66 journey begins in Goffs, a Mojave Desert railroad town tied to WWII history. In Amboy, she meets locals reviving the ghost town, then explores Route 66 through Barstow’s Marine base. She visits Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch, the Wigwam Motel, and Pasadena’s Gamble House before ending her adventure at Santa Monica Pier, where Route 66 meets the Pacific.