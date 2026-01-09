Route 66 in New Mexico

Samantha travels the Mother Road through New Mexico, starting at the retro Motel Safari in Tucumcari. She visits the Santa Rosa Route 66 Car Museum, then heads to Santa Fe, where Native, Spanish, and American cultures meet. In Albuquerque, she tours the Kimo Theatre and gets a custom hat, then explores Grants’ Mining Museum, Continental Divide, and Gallup’s Earl’s Café and Cultural Center.