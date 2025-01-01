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Sesame Street

"Nature's Lullaby" Song

3m 22s

Elmo and friends sing "Nature's Lullaby."

Extras
Sesame Street
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Special: 53:18
Sesame Street
"All Connected" Song
Elmo and friends sing "All Connected."
Clip: 0:53
Sesame Street
"All Connected (Reprise)" Song
Elmo and friends sing "All Connected."
Clip: 1:58
Sesame Street
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!
Clip: 0:30
Sesame Street
Supermarket Challenge Gameplay
Help the Sesame Street friends at the grocery store!
Clip: 10:45
Sesame Street
Farm Time Fun Gameplay
Help Elmo and Grover plant and harvest food, sort animals, and even make a farm stand band!
Clip: 6:54
Sesame Street
Go Green Gameplay
Help Grover protect the earth by using Oscar's Trash Blaster and making planters in Abby's garden.
Clip: 6:58
Sesame Street
Storm on Sesame Street- :30
There's a big storm coming to Sesame Street!
Clip: 0:30
Sesame Street
Storm on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends learn that they can still have courage as they feel scared.
Special: 26:35
Sesame Street
Cookie's Monster Foodie Truck: Corn Bread
Cookie Monster and Gonger help make delicious corn bread.
Clip: S56 E9 | 4:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 56
  • Sesame Street Season 55
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Space Adventure
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Episode: S56 E11 | 26:39
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Cookie Cart
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Episode: S56 E10 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Magical Cart
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Episode: S56 E13 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Play
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Episode: S56 E12 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Magnificent Mini City
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.
Episode: S56 E9 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Lost Snowman
On a really hot day, Abby makes a snowman to help keep her and Elmo cool.
Episode: S55 E7 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Lights! Camera! Share!
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Episode: S55 E16 | 25:55
Sesame Street
A Snuffy Sized Sandwich
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Episode: S55 E17 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby Helps Cinderella
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Episode: S55 E15 | 25:55
Sesame Street
I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14 | 25:55