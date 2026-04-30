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Sesame Street

Elmo's Magnificent Mini City

Season 56 Episode 9 | 26m 40s

When it's too hot outside to see the Magnificent Mini City, Elmo, Abby, and Julia disconnect from their tablets and build their own mini city inside. Meanwhile, Grover helps Cookie Monster try to serve Big Bird ice cream without it melting.

Aired: 06/07/26 | Expires: 07/06/26
Extras
Sesame Street
Rudy's Big Feelings
Rudy experiences some big feelings and his friends help him calm down by using a glitter jar.
Clip: S55 E16 | 2:09
Sesame Street
The Bear Who Wouldn't Share
Tamir and friends act out a story about the importance of sharing.
Clip: S55 E16 | 4:13
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Veggies
Elmo, Tango and Gabrielle search for veggies that grow on top of, under and above the soil.
Clip: S55 E17 | 4:17
Sesame Street
Gratitude with SZA
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Clip: S55 E13 | 1:36
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Worms
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Clip: S55 E13 | 4:32
Sesame Street
What if, Let's try Game Show
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Clip: S55 E14 | 2:08
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 2
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Clip: S55 E14 | 0:58
Sesame Street
T is for Tool
T is for tools. Can you name different types of tools?
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:25
Sesame Street
4 Tools
Let's count to 4. 4 Tools!
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:00
Sesame Street
Elmo Feels Discouraged
Elmo feels discouraged after knocking down the cookie tower. Abby and Cookie Monster help.
Clip: S56 E8 | 1:41
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Elmo's Space Adventure
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Episode: S56 E11 | 26:39
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Cookie Monster's Cookie Cart
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Episode: S56 E10 | 26:40
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Cookie Monster's Magical Cart
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Episode: S56 E13 | 26:40
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Grover's Play
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Episode: S56 E12 | 26:40
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Lights! Camera! Share!
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Episode: S55 E16 | 25:55
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A Snuffy Sized Sandwich
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Episode: S55 E17 | 25:55
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I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14 | 25:55
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Abby Taps into Kindness
Abby learns how to tap dance with Nina and Charlie.
Episode: S55 E13 | 25:55
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Abby Helps Cinderella
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Episode: S55 E15 | 25:55
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Elmo and the Great Cookie Stack
Elmo tries setting a cookie tower record while Grover takes a photo of Bert and Ernie.
Episode: S56 E8 | 26:40