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Sesame Street

Supermarket Challenge Gameplay

10m 45s

Help the Sesame Street friends at the grocery store!  Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby need foods that start with certain letters and are specific colors. Play the game on your own or with a friend to collect as many of the foods as you can. Scan the foods at checkout and win a prize!

Extras
Sesame Street
Farm Time Fun Gameplay
Help Elmo and Grover plant and harvest food, sort animals, and even make a farm stand band!
Clip: 6:54
Sesame Street
Go Green Gameplay
Help Grover protect the earth by using Oscar's Trash Blaster and making planters in Abby's garden.
Clip: 6:58
Sesame Street
Storm on Sesame Street- :30
There's a big storm coming to Sesame Street!
Clip: 0:30
Sesame Street
Storm on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends learn that they can still have courage as they feel scared.
Special: 26:35
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster is Annoyed
Cookie Monster does heart breaths to help feel better.
Clip: S56 E10 | 1:21
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Foodie Truck: Pumpkin Soup
Cookie Monster and Gonger learn how to make pumpkin soup.
Clip: S56 E11 | 4:20
Sesame Street
Cookie's Monster Foodie Truck: Corn Bread
Cookie Monster and Gonger help make delicious corn bread.
Clip: S56 E9 | 4:46
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Garden
Join Elmo as he learns all about gardens.
Clip: S56 E12 | 4:33
Sesame Street
Just Imagine: Magnificent Mini City
Elmo helps Abby and Julia rebuild their mini city.
Clip: S56 E9 | 2:11
Sesame Street
Grover Learns to be Flexible
Grover learns that sometimes it's alright to change your plans.
Clip: S56 E12 | 1:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 56
  • Sesame Street Season 55
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Space Adventure
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Episode: S56 E11 | 26:39
Sesame Street
Grover's Play
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Episode: S56 E12 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Magical Cart
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Episode: S56 E13 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Cookie Cart
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Episode: S56 E10 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Magnificent Mini City
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.
Episode: S56 E9 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Lost Snowman
On a really hot day, Abby makes a snowman to help keep her and Elmo cool.
Episode: S55 E7 | 25:55
Sesame Street
A Snuffy Sized Sandwich
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Episode: S55 E17 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Lights! Camera! Share!
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Episode: S55 E16 | 25:55
Sesame Street
I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby Taps into Kindness
Abby learns how to tap dance with Nina and Charlie.
Episode: S55 E13 | 25:55