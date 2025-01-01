Grover Learns to be Flexible

Extras
Cookie Monster feels frustrated when Abby doesn't listen to him.
Cookie Monster and Gonger learn how to make pumpkin soup.
Cookie Monster and Gonger help make delicious corn bread.
Elmo helps Abby and Julia rebuild their mini city.
Rudy experiences some big feelings and his friends help him calm down by using a glitter jar.
Tamir and friends act out a story about the importance of sharing.
Elmo, Tango and Gabrielle search for veggies that grow on top of, under and above the soil.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Sesame Street Season 56
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Sesame Street Season 55
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Sesame Street Season 54
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Sesame Street Season 53
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Sesame Street Season 52
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Sesame Street Season 51
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Sesame Street Season 50
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Sesame Street Season 49
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Sesame Street Season 48
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Sesame Street Season 47
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Sesame Street Season 46
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Sesame Street Season 45
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Sesame Street Season 44
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Sesame Street Season 43
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Sesame Street Season 42
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Sesame Street Season 41
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Sesame Street Season 40
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!