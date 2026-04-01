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Sesame Street

Elmo's Space Adventure

Season 56 Episode 11 | 26m 39s

Captain Elmo wants to be on a solo mission to Jupiter, but his friends join and mess up his plan. He feels annoyed and learns that he should’ve told his friends how he was feeling. Meanwhile, Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.

Aired: 06/07/26
Extras
Watch 4:32
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Worms
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Clip: S55 E13 | 4:32
Watch 1:36
Sesame Street
Gratitude with SZA
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Clip: S55 E13 | 1:36
Watch 1:00
Sesame Street
4 Tools
Let's count to 4. 4 Tools!
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:00
Watch 2:08
Sesame Street
What if, Let's try Game Show
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Clip: S55 E14 | 2:08
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 2
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Clip: S55 E14 | 0:58
Watch 1:25
Sesame Street
T is for Tool
T is for tools. Can you name different types of tools?
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:25
Watch 1:41
Sesame Street
Elmo Feels Discouraged
Elmo feels discouraged after knocking down the cookie tower. Abby and Cookie Monster help.
Clip: S56 E8 | 1:41
Watch 3:01
Sesame Street
Just Imagine: Cookie Stacking
Sing along and imagine with Elmo as he stacks the tallest cookie tower.
Clip: S56 E8 | 3:01
Watch 1:11
Sesame Street
Elmo's Awesome Bike
Tamir give Elmo his old bike to ride around.
Clip: S56 E7 | 1:11
Watch 2:06
Sesame Street
Super Sidekick
Elmo and Tango are super sidekicks! They Jump in to help Super Grover after he feels overwhelmed.
Clip: S56 E7 | 2:06
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Watch 25:55
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I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby Taps into Kindness
Abby learns how to tap dance with Nina and Charlie.
Episode: S55 E13 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
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Abby Helps Cinderella
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Episode: S55 E15 | 25:55
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Abby’s Magical Dragons
Abby’s beastie-sitting three musical dragons while her friends’ band rocks out lullabies.
Episode: S56 E6 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Toy Swap
Elmo swaps items with his friends to play in a new way while Grover swaps for an airplane.
Episode: S56 E5 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo and the Great Cookie Stack
Elmo tries setting a cookie tower record while Grover takes a photo of Bert and Ernie.
Episode: S56 E8 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Awesome Bike
Elmo rides his new, awesome bike while Grover tries to fix Cookie Monster’s cart.
Episode: S56 E7 | 26:40
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby's Garden Party
Elmo, Nina, and Telly help Abby prepare for her garden party.
Episode: S55 E11 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
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The Grouch Machine
Oscar tries to find someone who’s feeling disappointed by using his disappoint-o-meter.
Episode: S55 E10 | 25:55
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Super Suitycase
Grover's friends explain that he can ask how to help when he notices Elmo's feeling sad.
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:40