Cookie Monster's Magical Cart

Extras
Elmo, Tango and Gabrielle search for veggies that grow on top of, under and above the soil.
Rudy experiences some big feelings and his friends help him calm down by using a glitter jar.
Tamir and friends act out a story about the importance of sharing.
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Elmo feels discouraged after knocking down the cookie tower. Abby and Cookie Monster help.
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Sesame Street Season 56
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Sesame Street Season 55
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Sesame Street Season 54
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Sesame Street Season 53
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Sesame Street Season 52
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Sesame Street Season 51
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Sesame Street Season 50
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Sesame Street Season 49
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Sesame Street Season 48
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Sesame Street Season 47
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Sesame Street Season 46
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Sesame Street Season 45
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Sesame Street Season 44
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Sesame Street Season 43
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Sesame Street Season 42
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Sesame Street Season 41
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Sesame Street Season 40
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Elmo rides his new, awesome bike while Grover tries to fix Cookie Monster’s cart.