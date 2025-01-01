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Sesame Street

Just Imagine: Magnificent Mini City

Season 56 Episode 9 | 2m 11s

Elmo helps Abby and Julia rebuild their mini city.

Extras
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster is Annoyed
Cookie Monster does heart breaths to help feel better.
Clip: S56 E10 | 1:21
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Foodie Truck: Pumpkin Soup
Cookie Monster and Gonger learn how to make pumpkin soup.
Clip: S56 E11 | 4:20
Sesame Street
Cookie's Monster Foodie Truck: Corn Bread
Cookie Monster and Gonger help make delicious corn bread.
Clip: S56 E9 | 4:46
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Garden
Join Elmo as he learns all about gardens.
Clip: S56 E12 | 4:33
Sesame Street
Grover Learns to be Flexible
Grover learns that sometimes it's alright to change your plans.
Clip: S56 E12 | 1:40
Sesame Street
Elmo Has Big Feelings
Elmo gets upset while playing with his friends.
Clip: S56 E11 | 2:34
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster is Frustrated
Cookie Monster feels frustrated when Abby doesn't listen to him.
Clip: S56 E13 | 2:52
Sesame Street
Rudy's Big Feelings
Rudy experiences some big feelings and his friends help him calm down by using a glitter jar.
Clip: S55 E16 | 2:09
Sesame Street
The Bear Who Wouldn't Share
Tamir and friends act out a story about the importance of sharing.
Clip: S55 E16 | 4:13
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Veggies
Elmo, Tango and Gabrielle search for veggies that grow on top of, under and above the soil.
Clip: S55 E17 | 4:17
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Elmo's Space Adventure
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Episode: S56 E11 | 26:39
Sesame Street
Elmo's Magnificent Mini City
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.
Episode: S56 E9 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Cookie Cart
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Episode: S56 E10 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Play
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Episode: S56 E12 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Magical Cart
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Episode: S56 E13 | 26:40
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A Snuffy Sized Sandwich
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Episode: S55 E17 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Lights! Camera! Share!
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Episode: S55 E16 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby Helps Cinderella
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Episode: S55 E15 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby Taps into Kindness
Abby learns how to tap dance with Nina and Charlie.
Episode: S55 E13 | 25:55
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I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14 | 25:55