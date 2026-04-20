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Sesame Street

Lights! Camera! Share!

Season 55 Episode 16 | 25m 55s

When Rudy doesn’t want to share his toys, Baby Bear, Elmo, Tamir, Gabrielle, Ji-Young, and Abby make a movie showing Rudy how fun it is to share with friends.

Aired: 05/03/26 | Expires: 06/08/26
Extras
Sesame Street
The Bear Who Wouldn't Share
Tamir and friends act out a story about the importance of sharing.
Clip: S55 E16 | 4:13
Sesame Street
Rudy's Big Feelings
Rudy experiences some big feelings and his friends help him calm down by using a glitter jar.
Clip: S55 E16 | 2:09
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Veggies
Elmo, Tango and Gabrielle search for veggies that grow on top of, under and above the soil.
Clip: S55 E17 | 4:17
Sesame Street
Gratitude with SZA
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Clip: S55 E13 | 1:36
Sesame Street
4 Tools
Let's count to 4. 4 Tools!
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:00
Sesame Street
What if, Let's try Game Show
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Clip: S55 E14 | 2:08
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 2
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Clip: S55 E14 | 0:58
Sesame Street
T is for Tool
T is for tools. Can you name different types of tools?
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:25
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Worms
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Clip: S55 E13 | 4:32
Sesame Street
Super Sidekick
Elmo and Tango are super sidekicks! They Jump in to help Super Grover after he feels overwhelmed.
Clip: S56 E7 | 2:06
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