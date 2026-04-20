Lights! Camera! Share!

Extras
Tamir and friends act out a story about the importance of sharing.
Rudy experiences some big feelings and his friends help him calm down by using a glitter jar.
Elmo, Tango and Gabrielle search for veggies that grow on top of, under and above the soil.
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Elmo and Tango are super sidekicks! They Jump in to help Super Grover after he feels overwhelmed.
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Sesame Street Season 56
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Sesame Street Season 55
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Sesame Street Season 54
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Sesame Street Season 53
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Sesame Street Season 52
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Sesame Street Season 51
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Sesame Street Season 50
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Sesame Street Season 49
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Sesame Street Season 48
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Sesame Street Season 47
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Sesame Street Season 46
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Sesame Street Season 45
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Sesame Street Season 44
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Sesame Street Season 43
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Sesame Street Season 42
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Sesame Street Season 41
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Sesame Street Season 40
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Abby’s beastie-sitting three musical dragons while her friends’ band rocks out lullabies.
Elmo swaps items with his friends to play in a new way while Grover swaps for an airplane.
Elmo tries setting a cookie tower record while Grover takes a photo of Bert and Ernie.
Elmo rides his new, awesome bike while Grover tries to fix Cookie Monster’s cart.