100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sesame Street

Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!

30s

Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!

Extras
Sesame Street
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Special: 53:18
Sesame Street
Supermarket Challenge Gameplay
Help the Sesame Street friends at the grocery store!
Clip: 10:45
Sesame Street
Farm Time Fun Gameplay
Help Elmo and Grover plant and harvest food, sort animals, and even make a farm stand band!
Clip: 6:54
Sesame Street
Go Green Gameplay
Help Grover protect the earth by using Oscar's Trash Blaster and making planters in Abby's garden.
Clip: 6:58
Sesame Street
Storm on Sesame Street- :30
There's a big storm coming to Sesame Street!
Clip: 0:30
Sesame Street
Storm on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends learn that they can still have courage as they feel scared.
Special: 26:35
Sesame Street
Cookie's Monster Foodie Truck: Corn Bread
Cookie Monster and Gonger help make delicious corn bread.
Clip: S56 E9 | 4:46
Sesame Street
Just Imagine: Magnificent Mini City
Elmo helps Abby and Julia rebuild their mini city.
Clip: S56 E9 | 2:11
Sesame Street
Grover Learns to be Flexible
Grover learns that sometimes it's alright to change your plans.
Clip: S56 E12 | 1:40
Sesame Street
Elmo Has Big Feelings
Elmo gets upset while playing with his friends.
Clip: S56 E11 | 2:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 56
  • Sesame Street Season 55
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Space Adventure
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Episode: S56 E11 | 26:39
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Cookie Cart
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Episode: S56 E10 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Magical Cart
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Episode: S56 E13 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Play
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Episode: S56 E12 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Magnificent Mini City
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.
Episode: S56 E9 | 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo's Lost Snowman
On a really hot day, Abby makes a snowman to help keep her and Elmo cool.
Episode: S55 E7 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Lights! Camera! Share!
Abby, Baby Bear, and their friends show Rudy how fun it is to share.
Episode: S55 E16 | 25:55
Sesame Street
A Snuffy Sized Sandwich
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita make a special sandwich for Snuffy.
Episode: S55 E17 | 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby Helps Cinderella
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Episode: S55 E15 | 25:55
Sesame Street
I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14 | 25:55