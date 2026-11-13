Tee Ball Trouble

Extras
Help Elmo, Tango and Grover deliver packages to neighbors at 123 Sesame Street.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!
Help Elmo and Grover plant and harvest food, sort animals, and even make a farm stand band!
Help Grover protect the earth by using Oscar's Trash Blaster and making planters in Abby's garden.
Latest Episodes
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Elmo and Tango throw a Puppy Playdate while Cookie Monster tries to get a doggie treat.
Elmo's jealous of his mom being on another team while Cookie Monster and Grover try to win.
Abby teaches her beastie how to fly while Super Grover teaches Cookie Monster how to fly.
Elmo and his friends are explorers while Grover and Cookie Monster look for treasure.
Cookie Monster’s friends help him prepare for his first day of cooking school.
Captain Elmo’s on a mission to Jupiter while Grover tries to fix the spaceship boosters.
Cookie Monster uses his new Cookie Cart to bake for his friends while Grover tries magic.
Cookie Monster’s Cookie Cart is out of control and keeps knocking over Delivery Monster Grover’s pac
Grover has the perfect plan for his play while Tamir and Cookie Monster fix his suitycase.
Elmo, Abby, and Julia build a mini city while Grover helps Cookie Monster serve ice cream.