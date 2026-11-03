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Sesame Street

Elmo's Treasure Hunt

Season 57 Episode 2 | 26m 40s

Elmo and his friends are explorers. But Rudy feels left out when he doesn't get to imagine. Elmo and Abby apologize, give him a hug, and make a Buddy Rock, if someone needs a friend. Meanwhile, Grover and Cookie Monster look for treasure.

Aired: 11/22/26
Extras
Sesame Street
Sesame Street- NEW- season 57- :15
Sesame Street- NEW- season 57- :15
Clip: 0:15
Sesame Street
Delivery Dash Gameplay
Help Elmo, Tango and Grover deliver packages to neighbors at 123 Sesame Street.
Clip: 6:31
Sesame Street
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Special: 53:18
Sesame Street
"All Connected" Song
Elmo and friends sing "All Connected."
Clip: 0:53
Sesame Street
"Nature's Lullaby" Song
Elmo and friends sing "Nature's Lullaby."
Clip: 3:22
Sesame Street
"All Connected (Reprise)" Song
Elmo and friends sing "All Connected."
Clip: 1:58
Sesame Street
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure - Coming Soon!
Clip: 0:30
Sesame Street
Supermarket Challenge Gameplay
Help the Sesame Street friends at the grocery store!
Clip: 10:45
Sesame Street
Farm Time Fun Gameplay
Help Elmo and Grover plant and harvest food, sort animals, and even make a farm stand band!
Clip: 6:54
Sesame Street
Go Green Gameplay
Help Grover protect the earth by using Oscar's Trash Blaster and making planters in Abby's garden.
Clip: 6:58
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