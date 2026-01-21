Extras
Will Franz and Andrassy fight side by side or face each other as enemies?
Sisi must prepare for the worst. The future of the Austrian Empire hangs by a thread.
War with Prussia is looming. Franz’s only hope is help from his past foe, Napoleon.
An unexpected reunion could devastate Franz and Sisi’s empire--and their marriage.
When Sisi is kidnapped with Andrassy, only Countess Esterhazy can come to her rescue.
Sisi and Andrassy try to escape. Franz falls back into old patterns.
To ensure Andrassy remains loyal, Sisi goes to Hungary. But will she remain focused?
Sisi struggles in her role as empress and does what she can to please her husband.
An assassination attempt on the Emperor makes him desperate for revenge.
After the death of her daughter, Sisi urges Franz to negotiate with Napoleon.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 4
-
Season 3
-
Season 2
-
Sisi: Austrian Empress Season 1
Sisi returns home to save her estate and uncover dark family secrets.
Sisi uncovers family truth and wins back her honor and her love.
Sisi is forced home as her mother’s shocking confession is revealed.
Sisi fights to save Linda and learns of her mother’s deadly secret.
Sisi faces family scandal as murder shatters Possenhofen’s calm.
Against their will, Walli and Gustav help Albert capture Rudolf. Albert blackmails Franz.
Desperate to get her son out of the academy, Sisi hatches a plan to break him out.
Emperor and empress are reunited in the South of France.
Franz fears the merging of the German Empire with Russia.
When Sisi learns that Franz has taken Rudolf out of the army, she returns to Vienna.