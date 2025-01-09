Extras
Will Franz and Andrassy fight side by side or face each other as enemies?
Sisi and Andrassy try to escape. Franz falls back into old patterns.
Sisi must prepare for the worst. The future of the Austrian Empire hangs by a thread.
War with Prussia is looming. Franz’s only hope is help from his past foe, Napoleon.
An unexpected reunion could devastate Franz and Sisi’s empire--and their marriage.
When Sisi is kidnapped with Andrassy, only Countess Esterhazy can come to her rescue.
To ensure Andrassy remains loyal, Sisi goes to Hungary. But will she remain focused?
After the death of her daughter, Sisi urges Franz to negotiate with Napoleon.
An assassination attempt on the Emperor makes him desperate for revenge.
Sisi struggles in her role as empress and does what she can to please her husband.
Emperor and empress are reunited in the South of France.
Franz fears the merging of the German Empire with Russia.
Against their will, Walli and Gustav help Albert capture Rudolf. Albert blackmails Franz.
When Napoleon is ousted from Paris, Franz fears that the same could happen to him.
When Sisi learns that Franz has taken Rudolf out of the army, she returns to Vienna.
