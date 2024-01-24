Extras
Will Franz and Andrassy fight side by side or face each other as enemies?
Sisi must prepare for the worst. The future of the Austrian Empire hangs by a thread.
War with Prussia is looming. Franz’s only hope is help from his past foe, Napoleon.
An unexpected reunion could devastate Franz and Sisi’s empire--and their marriage.
When Sisi is kidnapped with Andrassy, only Countess Esterhazy can come to her rescue.
Sisi and Andrassy try to escape. Franz falls back into old patterns.
Sisi struggles in her role as empress and does what she can to please her husband.
An assassination attempt on the Emperor makes him desperate for revenge.
After the death of her daughter, Sisi urges Franz to negotiate with Napoleon.
Sisi travels to Bad Ischl for her sister’s engagement to the Emperor of Austria.
Franz's call to arms against Hungary gets the population riled up against him.