Will Franz and Andrassy fight side by side or face each other as enemies?
When Sisi is kidnapped with Andrassy, only Countess Esterhazy can come to her rescue.
Sisi and Andrassy try to escape. Franz falls back into old patterns.
Sisi must prepare for the worst. The future of the Austrian Empire hangs by a thread.
An unexpected reunion could devastate Franz and Sisi’s empire--and their marriage.
To ensure Andrassy remains loyal, Sisi goes to Hungary. But will she remain focused?
After the death of her daughter, Sisi urges Franz to negotiate with Napoleon.
An assassination attempt on the Emperor makes him desperate for revenge.
Franz's call to arms against Hungary gets the population riled up against him.
Sisi struggles in her role as empress and does what she can to please her husband.
Sisi travels to Bad Ischl for her sister’s engagement to the Emperor of Austria.