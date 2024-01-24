100 WVIA Way
Sisi: Austrian Empress

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3 | 45m 08s

When Sisi is kidnapped, Countess Esterhazy is the Empress’s only hope. Together in captivity with Andrassy, how long can Sisi remain steadfast? Meanwhile, in Possenhofen, Franz is confronted by Sisi's sister, Nene.

Aired: 02/01/24
Extras
Watch 51:00
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 5
Will Franz and Andrassy fight side by side or face each other as enemies?
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:00
Watch 47:58
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 4
Sisi and Andrassy try to escape. Franz falls back into old patterns.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:58
Watch 55:38
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 6
Sisi must prepare for the worst. The future of the Austrian Empire hangs by a thread.
Episode: S2 E6 | 55:38
Watch 51:23
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 1
War with Prussia is looming. Franz’s only hope is help from his past foe, Napoleon.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:23
Watch 0:30
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Season 2 Preview
An unexpected reunion could devastate Franz and Sisi’s empire--and their marriage.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 45:21
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 2
To ensure Andrassy remains loyal, Sisi goes to Hungary. But will she remain focused?
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:21
Watch 51:11
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 6
After the death of her daughter, Sisi urges Franz to negotiate with Napoleon.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:11
Watch 51:14
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 5
An assassination attempt on the Emperor makes him desperate for revenge.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:14
Watch 51:11
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 3
Sisi struggles in her role as empress and does what she can to please her husband.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:11
Watch 52:44
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 1
Sisi travels to Bad Ischl for her sister’s engagement to the Emperor of Austria.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:44
