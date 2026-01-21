100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sisi: Austrian Empress

Episode 6

Season 4 Episode 6 | 52m 59s

Sisi learns the truth about her brother’s birth, and her brother finally understands what is important. Sisi and Avalon race, despite Franz’s objections, and Sisi rediscovers love, freedom--and where she belongs.

Aired: 01/29/26
Funding for Sisi: Austrian Empress is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 51:00
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 5
Will Franz and Andrassy fight side by side or face each other as enemies?
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:00
Watch 55:38
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 6
Sisi must prepare for the worst. The future of the Austrian Empire hangs by a thread.
Episode: S2 E6 | 55:38
Watch 51:23
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 1
War with Prussia is looming. Franz’s only hope is help from his past foe, Napoleon.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:23
Watch 0:30
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Season 2 Preview
An unexpected reunion could devastate Franz and Sisi’s empire--and their marriage.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 45:08
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 3
When Sisi is kidnapped with Andrassy, only Countess Esterhazy can come to her rescue.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:08
Watch 47:58
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 4
Sisi and Andrassy try to escape. Franz falls back into old patterns.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:58
Watch 45:21
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 2
To ensure Andrassy remains loyal, Sisi goes to Hungary. But will she remain focused?
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:21
Watch 51:11
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 3
Sisi struggles in her role as empress and does what she can to please her husband.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:11
Watch 51:14
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 5
An assassination attempt on the Emperor makes him desperate for revenge.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:14
Watch 51:11
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 6
After the death of her daughter, Sisi urges Franz to negotiate with Napoleon.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Sisi: Austrian Empress Season 1
Watch 50:36
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 1
Sisi returns home to save her estate and uncover dark family secrets.
Episode: S4 E1 | 50:36
Watch 46:03
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 2
Sisi trains in secret while a missing woman reveals her family’s past.
Episode: S4 E2 | 46:03
Watch 51:09
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 5
Sisi is forced home as her mother’s shocking confession is revealed.
Episode: S4 E5 | 51:09
Watch 50:47
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 3
Sisi faces family scandal as murder shatters Possenhofen’s calm.
Episode: S4 E3 | 50:47
Watch 50:16
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 4
Sisi fights to save Linda and learns of her mother’s deadly secret.
Episode: S4 E4 | 50:16
Watch 46:16
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 6
Against their will, Walli and Gustav help Albert capture Rudolf. Albert blackmails Franz.
Episode: S3 E6 | 46:16
Watch 43:41
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 2
Desperate to get her son out of the academy, Sisi hatches a plan to break him out.
Episode: S3 E2 | 43:41
Watch 44:49
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 4
Emperor and empress are reunited in the South of France.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:49
Watch 47:02
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 3
Franz fears the merging of the German Empire with Russia.
Episode: S3 E3 | 47:02
Watch 46:43
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 5
When Sisi learns that Franz has taken Rudolf out of the army, she returns to Vienna.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:43