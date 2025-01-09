100 WVIA Way
Sisi: Austrian Empress

Episode 5

Season 3 Episode 5 | 46m 43s

When Sisi learns that Franz has taken Rudolf out of the army, she returns to Vienna. In addition to negotiating the alliance with Russia, Sisi also tries to restore the strained relationship between the laborers and the imperial family.

Aired: 01/16/25
Funding for Sisi: Austrian Empress is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 43:41
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 2
Desperate to get her son out of the academy, Sisi hatches a plan to break him out.
Episode: S3 E2 | 43:41
Watch 44:49
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 4
Emperor and empress are reunited in the South of France.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:49
Watch 46:05
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 1
When Napoleon is ousted from Paris, Franz fears that the same could happen to him.
Episode: S3 E1 | 46:05
Watch 47:02
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 3
Franz fears the merging of the German Empire with Russia.
Episode: S3 E3 | 47:02
Watch 46:16
Sisi: Austrian Empress
Episode 6
Against their will, Walli and Gustav help Albert capture Rudolf. Albert blackmails Franz.
Episode: S3 E6 | 46:16
