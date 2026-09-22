How the 80s (Almost) Killed the Saxophone

Extras
Everyone has their own ideal road trip music, but what makes a song perfect to drive along to?
A look at the US national anthem. Why is it sung at sporting events? What makes it so hard to sing?
What do My Chemical Romance and Beethoven have in common? The answer: Romanticism.
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
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Sound Field Season 6
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Sound Field Season 2
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Sound Field Season 1
Everyone has their own ideal road trip music, but what makes a song perfect to drive along to?
A look at the US national anthem. Why is it sung at sporting events? What makes it so hard to sing?
What do My Chemical Romance and Beethoven have in common? The answer: Romanticism.
How did 'I Shall Be Released' become a source of inspiration for 2 revolutions?
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
How do you make a bass line funky? Bassist Nik West gives Arthur L.A. Buckner a lesson.
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.