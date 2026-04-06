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Sound Field

How One Song Captured Two Revolutions

Season 6 Episode 2 | 9m 51s

How did 'I Shall Be Released' become a source of inspiration for both the US Civil Rights and South African Civil rights movements? Through covers by Nina Simone and Miriam Makeba, we see the history of music in these revolutions.

Aired: 04/07/26
Extras
Watch 12:14
Sound Field
Who Hates Dance Music?
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:14
Watch 8:35
Sound Field
Why The Funkiest Music Is Coming From Brazil
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
Episode: S5 E11 | 8:35
Watch 9:35
Sound Field
What Do DJs Even Do?
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:35
Watch 11:28
Sound Field
How Black Artists Have Influenced Country Music
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Episode: S5 E8 | 11:28
Watch 10:04
Sound Field
How Did the Theremin Influence Electronic Music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11
Watch 9:11
Sound Field
How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Episode: S5 E2 | 9:11
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Watch 13:01
Sound Field
What Do They Mean When They Call Hip Hop “Alternative”?
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
Episode: S4 E5 | 13:01
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Watch 12:14
Sound Field
Who Hates Dance Music?
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:14
Watch 8:35
Sound Field
Why The Funkiest Music Is Coming From Brazil
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
Episode: S5 E11 | 8:35
Watch 9:37
Sound Field
How to Make ANYTHING Funky (feat. Nik West)
How do you make a bass line funky? Bassist Nik West gives Arthur L.A. Buckner a lesson.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:37
Watch 9:35
Sound Field
What Do DJs Even Do?
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:35
Watch 11:28
Sound Field
How Black Artists Have Influenced Country Music
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Episode: S5 E8 | 11:28
Watch 10:04
Sound Field
How Did the Theremin Influence Electronic Music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 11:52
Sound Field
Sylvester: The Disco Diva You Didn't Know You Knew
Sylvester's powerful falsetto and dynamic stage presence redefined the disco era.
Episode: S5 E6 | 11:52
Watch 12:20
Sound Field
What Makes Heavy Metal Sound Devilish?
Inspired by horror movies and dark themes, legendary bands created a theatrically dark genre, Metal.
Episode: S5 E5 | 12:20
Watch 10:46
Sound Field
How This Drum Beat Changed Dance Music Forever
Explore the iconic "four-on-the-floor" beat and its impact on genres like disco, house, and pop.
Episode: S5 E4 | 10:46
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11