The Black Parade Would've Been a Hit in 1820

Extras
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Dive into the world of alternative Hip Hop and explore how it relates to rap and R&B.
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How did 'I Shall Be Released' become a source of inspiration for 2 revolutions?
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
How do you make a bass line funky? Bassist Nik West gives Arthur L.A. Buckner a lesson.
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Sylvester's powerful falsetto and dynamic stage presence redefined the disco era.
Inspired by horror movies and dark themes, legendary bands created a theatrically dark genre, Metal.
Explore the iconic "four-on-the-floor" beat and its impact on genres like disco, house, and pop.