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Sound Field

National Anthem

Season 6 Episode 4 | 11m 40s

A look at the US national anthem. Answering questions like: Why is it sung at sporting events? What makes it so hard to sing? How did we land in the Star Spangled Banner?

Aired: 06/16/26
Extras
Watch 9:19
Sound Field
The Black Parade Would've Been a Hit in 1820
What do My Chemical Romance and Beethoven have in common? The answer: Romanticism.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:19
Watch 12:14
Sound Field
Who Hates Dance Music?
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:14
Watch 8:35
Sound Field
Why The Funkiest Music Is Coming From Brazil
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
Episode: S5 E11 | 8:35
Watch 9:35
Sound Field
What Do DJs Even Do?
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:35
Watch 11:28
Sound Field
How Black Artists Have Influenced Country Music
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Episode: S5 E8 | 11:28
Watch 10:04
Sound Field
How Did the Theremin Influence Electronic Music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 10:11
Sound Field
Has Streaming Made It Harder to Find New Music You Love?
How has streaming and social media impacted the way people connect with music?
Episode: S5 E3 | 10:11
Watch 9:11
Sound Field
How Do You Preserve a Thousands Year Old Musical Style?
Explore Hmong cultural preservation through music, focusing on the styles of lug txaj and kwv txhiaj
Episode: S5 E2 | 9:11
Watch 13:28
Sound Field
Why This Mexican Genre Is Growing As Fast As K-Pop
Linda Diaz explores the global phenomenon of Sierreño music through the lens of Gen Z musicians.
Episode: S5 E1 | 13:28
Watch 12:56
Sound Field
How Beatboxers Turn Their Mouth into an Orchestra
Let's dive into the vocal art form of beatboxing.
Episode: S4 E6 | 12:56
Latest Episodes
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  • Sound Field Season 6
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  • Sound Field Season 3
  • Sound Field Season 2
  • Sound Field Season 1
Watch 9:19
Sound Field
The Black Parade Would've Been a Hit in 1820
What do My Chemical Romance and Beethoven have in common? The answer: Romanticism.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:19
Watch 9:51
Sound Field
How One Song Captured Two Revolutions
How did 'I Shall Be Released' become a source of inspiration for 2 revolutions?
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:51
Watch 12:14
Sound Field
Who Hates Dance Music?
From Disco Demolition Night to Bad Bunny, why is dance music often the sight of controversy?
Episode: S6 E1 | 12:14
Watch 8:35
Sound Field
Why The Funkiest Music Is Coming From Brazil
What happened when American Funk made it's way to Brazil? The answer is Baile Funk.
Episode: S5 E11 | 8:35
Watch 9:37
Sound Field
How to Make ANYTHING Funky (feat. Nik West)
How do you make a bass line funky? Bassist Nik West gives Arthur L.A. Buckner a lesson.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:37
Watch 9:35
Sound Field
What Do DJs Even Do?
Linda Diaz explores the history of DJing and DJ culture from radio to music festivals.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:35
Watch 11:28
Sound Field
How Black Artists Have Influenced Country Music
How have black musicians shaped country music?
Episode: S5 E8 | 11:28
Watch 10:04
Sound Field
How Did the Theremin Influence Electronic Music?
Explore how the theremin works and how it's being utilized today.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 11:52
Sound Field
Sylvester: The Disco Diva You Didn't Know You Knew
Sylvester's powerful falsetto and dynamic stage presence redefined the disco era.
Episode: S5 E6 | 11:52
Watch 12:20
Sound Field
What Makes Heavy Metal Sound Devilish?
Inspired by horror movies and dark themes, legendary bands created a theatrically dark genre, Metal.
Episode: S5 E5 | 12:20