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VOCES

Paquito D’Rivera Child Prodigy

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 2m 59s

Paquito’s father gave him his first sax at age five and promoted him as “the smallest saxophone player in the world.” Paquito plays the first tune he learned, the music for a soap commercial. He remembers their first tour, to the Dominican Republic, which was under a brutal dictatorship at the time.

Extras
Watch 0:30
VOCES
“Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall” Trailer
A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
Preview: S2026 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
VOCES
Paquito D’Rivera Meets Dizzy Gillespie
In 1977, Dizzy Gillespie visited Havana and met Paquito for the first time.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:09
Watch 12:43
VOCES
And The Stars Are The Same
A Mayan elder reflects on her migrant story and the skies that tie her to home.
Special: 12:43
Watch 0:30
VOCES
“ASCO: Without Permission” Trailer
Meet the groundbreaking Chicano collective that made the streets a canvas for art and resistance.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 16:40
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The Afro-Mexpats
A growing movement of Black Americans are moving to Mexico, hoping to find refuge from racism.
Special: 16:40
Watch 20:46
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First It Was My Dream
Andy Dominguez, an immigrant boxer from Mexico, tries to make his mark in the boxing world.
Special: 20:46
Watch 15:11
VOCES
Sangre Violenta, Sangre Violeta
A grieving father, a survivor, and a feminist collective confront gender violence in Mexico.
Special: 15:11
Watch 19:22
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Farmers of the Sea
Caribbean fishermen are desperately trying to adapt to rising sea temperatures.
Special: 19:22
Watch 20:42
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My Name is Annabel
Annabel, a born performer with Down Syndrome, shares her community and her story.
Special: 20:42
Watch 7:22
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Juana Pelos
Bullied for being hairy, Juana embarks on a hair removal crusade against her mom’s wishes.
Special: 7:22
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