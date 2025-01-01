Paquito D’Rivera Meets Dizzy Gillespie

Dizzy Gillespie and Paquito D’Rivera met for the first time in Havana in 1977 when Dizzy went looking for Paquito at his home. Later that day they met and played in an impromptu jam session together with other great Cuban musicians. After Paquito defected in 1980, they reunited in New York and Paquito became one of the main players in Dizzy’s United Nation Orchestra. They became close friends.