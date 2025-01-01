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VOCES

“Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall” Trailer

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 30s

Through music and memories, celebrate the life and legacy of jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera. Trace his journey from child prodigy in Cuba to a stellar career as a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning musician, composer, and beloved Latin jazz ambassador.

Extras
Watch 0:30
VOCES
“ASCO: Without Permission” Trailer
Meet the groundbreaking Chicano collective that made the streets a canvas for art and resistance.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 16:40
VOCES
The Afro-Mexpats
A growing movement of Black Americans are moving to Mexico, hoping to find refuge from racism.
Special: 16:40
Watch 20:46
VOCES
First It Was My Dream
Andy Dominguez, an immigrant boxer from Mexico, tries to make his mark in the boxing world.
Special: 20:46
Watch 15:11
VOCES
Sangre Violenta, Sangre Violeta
A grieving father, a survivor, and a feminist collective confront gender violence in Mexico.
Special: 15:11
Watch 19:22
VOCES
Farmers of the Sea
Caribbean fishermen are desperately trying to adapt to rising sea temperatures.
Special: 19:22
Watch 20:42
VOCES
My Name is Annabel
Annabel, a born performer with Down Syndrome, shares her community and her story.
Special: 20:42
Watch 7:22
VOCES
Juana Pelos
Bullied for being hairy, Juana embarks on a hair removal crusade against her mom’s wishes.
Special: 7:22
Watch 1:32
VOCES
Extended Trailer | VOCES Shorts Season 2
Latino Public Broadcasting introduces the next wave of Latino storytelling in VOCES SHORTS.
Preview: 1:32
Watch 15:43
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Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall
A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
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Watch 1:25:37
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