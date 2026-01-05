Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.