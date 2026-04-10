Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26

Extras
Europe's view of the U.S. amid Iran war and Trump's new threats toward NATO
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
Trump says Iran war wrapping up, but address leaves more questions than answers
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
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