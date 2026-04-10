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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26

Season 2026 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

Earlier this week, Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iranian civilization. Then he said he would work with Iran to collect tolls at the Strait of Hormuz. What will he say next? Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Karim Sadjapour of the Carnegie Endowment, Anne Applebaum and Nancy Youssef of The Atlantic and Gillian Tett of The Financial Times to discuss this and more.

Aired: 04/09/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:41
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Europe's view of U.S. amid Iran war, Trump's NATO threats
Europe's view of the U.S. amid Iran war and Trump's new threats toward NATO
Clip: S2026 E15 | 8:41
Watch 14:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
Clip: S2026 E15 | 14:19
Watch 16:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's Iran war address leaves questions unanswered
Trump says Iran war wrapping up, but address leaves more questions than answers
Clip: S2026 E14 | 16:10
Watch 6:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
After Bondi's ouster, who could be next?
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?
Clip: S2026 E14 | 6:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:46
Watch 13:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Clip: S2026 E13 | 13:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 9:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E13 | 9:44
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 14:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
Clip: S2026 E12 | 14:13
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Episode: S2026 E9 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45