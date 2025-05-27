Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!

Extras
20 million trees were planted after a viral study—but did they survive?
Can scientists crack the mystery of the Pacific Cold Tongue?
Check out this preview of Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm, coming to PBS March 19th.
As climate change worsens, will people stop flocking to the South?
It turns out that the mysterious cold blob may actually be a bigger deal than we realize…
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
In this episode, we explore what scientists know about the Urban Heat Island Effect.
Fires are getting bigger and more homes are burning each year, but why?
Our oceans are going to look VERY different, but HOW different?
Maiya May investigates what caused the 2025 LA Wildfires and how we can prevent future disasters.
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.