Weathered

Did Climate Skeptics Get This Right?!

Season 6 Episode 8 | 12m 35s

What really causes Earth’s climate to change? Some people point to natural cycles, like solar activity or orbital changes, to explain today’s warming. And they’re not entirely wrong, but they’re missing the full picture. In this episode of Weathered, we break down ice ages, CO2 feedback loops, and why today’s climate change is different from anything in Earth’s past.

Aired: 05/20/25
