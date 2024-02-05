100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

Earth’s Climate Has Always Changed. Why All the Fuss?

Season 4 Episode 6 | 10m 42s

If you take a look at global temperature graphs that span millions or billions of years, you can see that our planet’s temperature has made wild swings. In fact, the Earth used to be completely covered in snow and ice! So, what’s the big deal about a few degrees of warming today?

Aired: 12/25/23
Funding for WEATHERED is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Watch 12:02
Weathered
Why Are So Many of Gray Whales Washing Ashore?
Is this mass die-off of gray whales a warning sign for us all?
Episode: S4 E5 | 12:02
Watch 9:39
Weathered
Cool Us or Kill Us? Did Geoengineering Cause a Huge Famine?
As we contemplate solar geoengineering, we need to look at the risks first.
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:39
Watch 12:10
Weathered
We Found the Worst Weather on Earth
Where is the most extreme weather on planet earth? We'll tell you!
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:10
Watch 12:45
Weathered
These Diseases Love a Warmer World But Which Should We Worry
Disease-carrying insects are spreading as the planet warms.
Episode: S4 E1 | 12:45
Watch 10:58
Weathered
Is Earth's Largest Heat Transfer Really Shutting Down?
What is the likelihood that the AMOC will collapse, and what would the consequences be?
Episode: S4 E2 | 10:58
Watch 10:34
Weathered
Extreme Wet Bulb Events Are on the Rise
Wet bulb temperatures are on the rise. And they can kill.
Episode: S3 E16 | 10:34
Watch 12:13
Weathered
Why Is The U.S. Warming Faster Than Average?
The US is warming 68% faster than the global average. Why?
Episode: S3 E15 | 12:13
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Watch 12:02
Weathered
Why Are So Many of Gray Whales Washing Ashore?
Is this mass die-off of gray whales a warning sign for us all?
Episode: S4 E5 | 12:02
Watch 9:39
Weathered
Cool Us or Kill Us? Did Geoengineering Cause a Huge Famine?
As we contemplate solar geoengineering, we need to look at the risks first.
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:39
Watch 12:10
Weathered
We Found the Worst Weather on Earth
Where is the most extreme weather on planet earth? We'll tell you!
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:10
Watch 12:45
Weathered
These Diseases Love a Warmer World But Which Should We Worry
Disease-carrying insects are spreading as the planet warms.
Episode: S4 E1 | 12:45
Watch 10:58
Weathered
Is Earth's Largest Heat Transfer Really Shutting Down?
What is the likelihood that the AMOC will collapse, and what would the consequences be?
Episode: S4 E2 | 10:58
Watch 10:34
Weathered
Extreme Wet Bulb Events Are on the Rise
Wet bulb temperatures are on the rise. And they can kill.
Episode: S3 E16 | 10:34
Watch 12:13
Weathered
Why Is The U.S. Warming Faster Than Average?
The US is warming 68% faster than the global average. Why?
Episode: S3 E15 | 12:13