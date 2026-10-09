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Weathered

This Hurricane Should NEVER Have Happened… So How Did It?

Season 8 Episode 1 | 12m 12s

For some reason, hurricanes are terrified of South America. As long as we’ve been keeping track, it’s only EVER been hit by ONE! Hurricane Catarina was the hurricane that never should have happened. So how did it? We’ll take a tour of hurricane regions around the world to answer that question. And we’ll find out what Catarina can teach us about how hurricanes really work, and how they’re changing.

Aired: 10/05/26
Extras
Watch 11:02
Weathered
A SUPER El Niño Triggered History’s DEADLIEST Disaster. THIS One Might Be Worse.
Will the 2026 El Niño be the strongest we’ve ever seen? What can the one in 1877 tell us?
Episode: S7 E15 | 11:02
Watch 14:17
Weathered
The Most TOXIC Place in America Is About to Get WAY More Dangerous
Can a vast radioactive site power AI and clean energy, or become the next disaster?
Episode: S7 E14 | 14:17
Watch 12:03
Weathered
America’s Disaster-Free Zone Has a Dark Secret
Is a spot in the Southwest safe from natural disasters or is there a more sinister explanation?
Episode: S7 E13 | 12:03
Watch 11:48
Weathered
The Perfect Storm Hasn’t Happened Yet. But It Will.
New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm.
Episode: S7 E12 | 11:48
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Tornado Alley Is MOVING (and That's Not Even the WORST Part?!)
Tornado Alley is shifting — and the new one is deadlier. Here's why.
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:56
Watch 12:30
Weathered
Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Episode: S7 E10 | 12:30
Watch 11:05
Weathered
A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
Watch 10:50
Weathered
Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
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Watch 11:02
Weathered
A SUPER El Niño Triggered History’s DEADLIEST Disaster. THIS One Might Be Worse.
Will the 2026 El Niño be the strongest we’ve ever seen? What can the one in 1877 tell us?
Episode: S7 E15 | 11:02
Watch 14:17
Weathered
The Most TOXIC Place in America Is About to Get WAY More Dangerous
Can a vast radioactive site power AI and clean energy, or become the next disaster?
Episode: S7 E14 | 14:17
Watch 12:03
Weathered
America’s Disaster-Free Zone Has a Dark Secret
Is a spot in the Southwest safe from natural disasters or is there a more sinister explanation?
Episode: S7 E13 | 12:03
Watch 11:48
Weathered
The Perfect Storm Hasn’t Happened Yet. But It Will.
New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm.
Episode: S7 E12 | 11:48
Watch 10:56
Weathered
Tornado Alley Is MOVING (and That's Not Even the WORST Part?!)
Tornado Alley is shifting — and the new one is deadlier. Here's why.
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:56
Watch 12:30
Weathered
Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Episode: S7 E10 | 12:30
Watch 11:05
Weathered
A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
Watch 10:50
Weathered
Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14