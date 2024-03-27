100 WVIA Way
Weathered

This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming

Season 4 Episode 9 | 14m 03s

A new study reveals that there is a winter-weather trend that OVERPOWERS CLIMATE CHANGE. To better understand this, we are taking it back to March of 1993 to look at The Storm of the Century, which brought record breaking cold temperatures and 20 INCHES OF SNOW to ALABAMA! By going back, we can better answer questions like: What causes this set up to occur in our atmosphere?

Aired: 03/18/24
Funding for WEATHERED is provided by the National Science Foundation.
