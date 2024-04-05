Outdoor Adventures

Host Richard Wiese visits the East Coast’s largest horse ranch, Pond Hill Ranch, in Poultney, VT, to learn about its rodeos and lassoing. In Massachusetts, co-host Amy Traverso heads to Cape Cod in a vintage Land Cruiser to explore the dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and cooks chowder at the Pelham House Resort in Dennis. Last, we head to Burlington, Vermont, to talk with plein-air painter Peter Fried.