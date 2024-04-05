100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weekends with Yankee

Outdoor Adventures

Season 8 Episode 801 | 26m 46s

Host Richard Wiese visits the East Coast’s largest horse ranch, Pond Hill Ranch, in Poultney, VT, to learn about its rodeos and lassoing. In Massachusetts, co-host Amy Traverso heads to Cape Cod in a vintage Land Cruiser to explore the dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and cooks chowder at the Pelham House Resort in Dennis. Last, we head to Burlington, Vermont, to talk with plein-air painter Peter Fried.

Aired: 04/05/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Old Things/New Hands
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Arts
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Adventures Along the Coast
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Icons
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Land and Sea
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Joys of Winter
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:05
Weekends with Yankee
Town and Country: Hitting the Heights
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:05
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Celebrities
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Past Meets Future
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Made with Love in New England
Explore Rockland, Maine. Local glass artist. Playful and romantic home products.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 8
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 7
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 6
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 5
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 4
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 3
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Handmade in New England
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Weekend Escapes
New England’s first whitewater park, lobster harvesting and handmade waxed canvas bags.
Episode: S8 E802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England's Best
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
Episode: S8 E803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Adventures Along the Coast
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Old Things/New Hands
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Arts
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Celebrities
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Joys of Winter
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:05
Weekends with Yankee
Town and Country: Hitting the Heights
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:05
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Past Meets Future
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46