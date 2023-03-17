Made with Love in New England

Amy Traverso explores Rockland, Maine, with chef Jordan Benissan of Mé Lon Togo. In Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, Richard Wiese meets up with former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman as well as local glass artist Josh Simpson. Then in New Milford, Connecticut, husband-and-wife team Stacy Kunstel and Michael Partenio make playful and romantic home products under the brand Dunes and Duchess.