New England Traditions

Amy Traverso dives into early American history at New Hampshire’s Strawbery Banke Museum. Richard Wiese is also in the Granite State, where he joins the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, a 44-year-old tradition in which anglers compete for the biggest catch and thousands in prize money. And in Vermont, experience the thrills and learn the story of the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro.