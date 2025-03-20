Great New England Adventures

In the season premiere, host and Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso travels to Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, for the annual Patriots’ Day festivities, including a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington, where the American Revolution began. Host Richard Wiese is in Rockland, Maine, for the Great Schooner Race, where he joins captain Becky Sigwright aboard the windjammer Lewis R. French.