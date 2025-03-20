100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weekends with Yankee

Great New England Adventures

Season 9 Episode 901 | 26m 46s

In the season premiere, host and Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso travels to Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, for the annual Patriots’ Day festivities, including a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington, where the American Revolution began. Host Richard Wiese is in Rockland, Maine, for the Great Schooner Race, where he joins captain Becky Sigwright aboard the windjammer Lewis R. French.

Aired: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Old Things/New Hands
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Arts
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Adventures Along the Coast
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Icons
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Land and Sea
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Joys of Winter
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:05
Weekends with Yankee
Town and Country: Hitting the Heights
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:05
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Celebrities
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Past Meets Future
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Made with Love in New England
Explore Rockland, Maine. Local glass artist. Playful and romantic home products.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 9
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 8
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 7
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 6
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 5
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 4
  • Weekends with Yankee Season 3
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Happiness is Gold & Lavender
Come along for a visit to Golden Dog Farm in Vermont & experience a New Hampshire lavender harvest.
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Exploring New England by Land & Sea
Enjoy a clambake at Newport’s Castle Hill Inn & autumn trail riding and fly fishing in Vermont.
Episode: S9 E903 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Underwater Adventures
Join us on a Massachusetts fried-clam tour & visit Cape Cod’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Episode: S9 E904 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
A Breath of Fresh Air
Exploring the scene and artwork of Brookline, MA, and climbing in the White Mountains.
Episode: S8 E812 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Weekend Escapes
New England’s first whitewater park, lobster harvesting and handmade waxed canvas bags.
Episode: S8 E802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Outdoor Adventures
The East Coast's largest horse ranch, dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and a local painter.
Episode: S8 E801 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England's Best
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
Episode: S8 E803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Handmade in New England
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Food Lover's New England
We explore the up-and-coming food scene of Kennebunkport, ME and more!
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England’s Great Outdoors
Ride on Icelandic horses and explore the gardens at a farm-to-table restaurant.
Episode: S8 E806 | 26:46