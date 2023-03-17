100 WVIA Way
Weekends with Yankee

New England Icons

Season 7 Episode 701 | 26m 46s

Richard Wiese heads to Maine for a look at one of the most-photographed lighthouses in the world, Nubble Light. Then it’s off to Boston’s famed North End, where Amy Traverso stops at the Revolutionary-era print shop of Edes & Gill and enjoys cannoli from Modern Pastry. Finally, in Woodstock, Vermont, meet well-known potter James Zillian, founder of internationally acclaimed Farmhouse Pottery.

Aired: 03/31/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Weekends with Yankee
Old Things/New Hands
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Episode: S7 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Arts
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Adventures Along the Coast
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Episode: S7 E713 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Land and Sea
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
The Joys of Winter
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Episode: S7 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:05
Weekends with Yankee
Town and Country: Hitting the Heights
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:05
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Celebrities
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Past Meets Future
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Episode: S7 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Made with Love in New England
Explore Rockland, Maine. Local glass artist. Playful and romantic home products.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England Traditions
Strawbery Banke Museum. Ice fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee and a historic ski jump.
Episode: S7 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Handmade in New England
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Weekend Escapes
New England’s first whitewater park, lobster harvesting and handmade waxed canvas bags.
Episode: S8 E802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Outdoor Adventures
The East Coast's largest horse ranch, dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and a local painter.
Episode: S8 E801 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
New England's Best
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
Episode: S8 E803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Little-Known New England
Newport, RI, oyster farm and raw bar OystHERS, treehouse resort Seguin and Bethel, ME.
Episode: S8 E805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
Watch 26:46
Weekends with Yankee
