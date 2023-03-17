New England Icons

Richard Wiese heads to Maine for a look at one of the most-photographed lighthouses in the world, Nubble Light. Then it’s off to Boston’s famed North End, where Amy Traverso stops at the Revolutionary-era print shop of Edes & Gill and enjoys cannoli from Modern Pastry. Finally, in Woodstock, Vermont, meet well-known potter James Zillian, founder of internationally acclaimed Farmhouse Pottery.