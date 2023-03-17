Past Meets Future

Extras
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Strawbery Banke Museum. Ice fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee and a historic ski jump.
Mayfair Farm in New Hampshire. Baking desserts in Vermont with Gesine Bullock Prado.
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Explore Rockland, Maine. Local glass artist. Playful and romantic home products.
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
New England’s first whitewater park, lobster harvesting and handmade waxed canvas bags.
The East Coast's largest horse ranch, dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and a local painter.
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
Newport, RI, oyster farm and raw bar OystHERS, treehouse resort Seguin and Bethel, ME.
