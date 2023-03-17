100 WVIA Way
Weekends with Yankee

Town and Country: Hitting the Heights

Season 7 Episode 705 | 26m 05s

Amy Traverso visits Worcester, Massachusetts, where she meets the owners of the doughnut shop Glazy Susan. Then, from Mount Monadnock, Richard Wiese highlights everything you should pack in your backpack for a climb, particularly in winter. And in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, meet the owners of Wozz! Kitchen Creations and explore what makes their spreads and sauces so special.

Aired: 03/31/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
