New England Celebrities

Extras
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Explore Rockland, Maine. Local glass artist. Playful and romantic home products.
Strawbery Banke Museum. Ice fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee and a historic ski jump.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 8
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 7
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 6
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 5
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 4
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 3
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
New England’s first whitewater park, lobster harvesting and handmade waxed canvas bags.
The East Coast's largest horse ranch, dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and a local painter.
Newport, RI, oyster farm and raw bar OystHERS, treehouse resort Seguin and Bethel, ME.
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Mayfair Farm in New Hampshire. Baking desserts in Vermont with Gesine Bullock Prado.
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.