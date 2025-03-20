Exploring New England by Land & Sea

Extras
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Strawbery Banke Museum. Ice fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee and a historic ski jump.
Mayfair Farm in New Hampshire. Baking desserts in Vermont with Gesine Bullock Prado.
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 9
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 8
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 7
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 6
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 5
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 4
-
Weekends with Yankee Season 3
Join us on a Massachusetts fried-clam tour & visit Cape Cod’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Come along for a visit to Golden Dog Farm in Vermont & experience a New Hampshire lavender harvest.
Join us for Massachusetts’s premier Revolutionary War reenactment & for Maine’s Great Schooner Race.
Exploring the scene and artwork of Brookline, MA, and climbing in the White Mountains.
New England’s first whitewater park, lobster harvesting and handmade waxed canvas bags.
The East Coast's largest horse ranch, dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and a local painter.
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
We explore the up-and-coming food scene of Kennebunkport, ME and more!
Ride on Icelandic horses and explore the gardens at a farm-to-table restaurant.